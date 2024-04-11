Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 829,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,903 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $251,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $333.43. The stock had a trading volume of 589,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,703. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.23 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.