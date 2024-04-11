Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,113,608 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 397.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,393,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113,608 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $102,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $17,431,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.96. 7,911,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,908,134. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.