Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,645,134 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 514.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645,134 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $323,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.92. 66,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,658. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.36 and its 200-day moving average is $157.02. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

