Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 26,985,803 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1,900.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,985,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,646,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.36. 1,026,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,171. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

