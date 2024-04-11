Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 641,288 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 246.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 901,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,288 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $180,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,976,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,073,629. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.67 and a 200 day moving average of $189.95.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

