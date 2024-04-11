Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 744,074 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744,074 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.79% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $201,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.13. The company had a trading volume of 690,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.53. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

