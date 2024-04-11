Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $122,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $692,917,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318,692 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $516.22. 93,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,540. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $368.39 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $517.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

