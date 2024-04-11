Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873,269 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.39% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $140,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VEU traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,242,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,116. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.89.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

