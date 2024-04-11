CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CervoMed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get CervoMed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRVO

CervoMed Trading Up 3.8 %

Institutional Trading of CervoMed

Shares of CRVO stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. CervoMed has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $26.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CervoMed during the third quarter valued at $92,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CervoMed during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CervoMed during the third quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CervoMed during the third quarter valued at $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

About CervoMed

(Get Free Report)

CervoMed Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of drug treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It develops neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, and brain stroke recovery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CervoMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CervoMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.