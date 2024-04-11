Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $239.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $182.59 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.35. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

