Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,914 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $220,930,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.78.

Shares of LNG opened at $158.15 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

