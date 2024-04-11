Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 15,548.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after buying an additional 3,181,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.51 and a 200-day moving average of $152.25. The company has a market cap of $301.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

