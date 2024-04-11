Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $160.63 and last traded at $160.66. 1,305,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,580,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $301.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

