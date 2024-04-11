China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $1.22 on Monday. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
