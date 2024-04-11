Cidara Therapeutics’ (CDTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of CDTX opened at $0.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.98. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 54,310 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 400.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 76,386 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 540,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 403,472 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

