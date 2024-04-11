Citigroup Boosts A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $95.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AOS. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $85.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.29. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,403.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,929.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $5,092,403.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,929.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after buying an additional 225,462 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,101,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,225,000 after buying an additional 88,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,958,000 after buying an additional 133,339 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,599,000 after buying an additional 360,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

