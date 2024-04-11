Citigroup (C) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 12th. Analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Citigroup has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.4 %

C stock opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,208,481,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC lifted their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

