Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on C. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.4 %

C opened at $60.15 on Monday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 182.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.0% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

