Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 28th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of GLO stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $5.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,229.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.