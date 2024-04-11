Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 8,750 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of OLO worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 190.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 538,231 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,499,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in OLO by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 414,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 186,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OLO by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,849,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,810,000 after acquiring an additional 495,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

OLO stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.60 million, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.28.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.91 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLO shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on OLO in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

