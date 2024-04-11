Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 380 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Fastenal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $826,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average is $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

