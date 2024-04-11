Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Consolidated Water in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.