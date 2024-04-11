Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.50-13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.500-13.800 EPS.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $264.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.84. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $221.81 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.78.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

