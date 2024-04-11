Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.500-13.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.6 billion-$10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.6 billion. Constellation Brands also updated its FY25 guidance to $13.50-13.80 EPS.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

STZ opened at $264.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $221.81 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

