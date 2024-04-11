Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered Corning from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.56.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 167.16%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

