Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Crane NXT Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $61.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.10. Crane NXT has a fifty-two week low of $44.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Crane NXT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane NXT will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane NXT

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Articles

