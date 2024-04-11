Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.71. 361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,386. The company has a market capitalization of $84.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,276 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

