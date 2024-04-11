Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CEO Sells $334,650.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $334,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,022,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,431,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Joseph Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $323,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $308,250.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $335,850.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $306,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $289,650.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.17 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRDO shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $29,508,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 712.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

