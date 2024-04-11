Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.08

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.08 and last traded at C$11.94, with a volume of 1402071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. ATB Capital cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.14). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.430622 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 49,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. Also, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

