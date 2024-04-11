CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Up 1.3%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.04 and last traded at $64.91. 341,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,880,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.09.

CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,410 shares of company stock worth $9,234,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

