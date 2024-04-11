Critical Comparison: Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) and Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) and Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roma Green Finance and Apollo Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Roma Green Finance alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roma Green Finance $13.64 million 0.63 N/A N/A N/A Apollo Medical $1.14 billion 2.08 $45.17 million $1.00 40.82

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Roma Green Finance.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roma Green Finance N/A N/A N/A Apollo Medical 3.56% 9.90% 5.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Roma Green Finance and Apollo Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

35.9% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Roma Green Finance and Apollo Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roma Green Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Medical 0 1 4 0 2.80

Apollo Medical has a consensus price target of $47.20, indicating a potential upside of 15.63%. Given Apollo Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than Roma Green Finance.

Summary

Apollo Medical beats Roma Green Finance on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roma Green Finance

(Get Free Report)

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Roma Green Finance Limited operates as a subsidiary of Top Elect Group Limited.

About Apollo Medical

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients in California. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Roma Green Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roma Green Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.