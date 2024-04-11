Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCK. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

NYSE CCK traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $79.27. The company had a trading volume of 74,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,681. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average is $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Crown has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

