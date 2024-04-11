Crypterium (CRPT) Price Hits $0.0562 on Major Exchanges

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $239,922.29 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for $0.0562 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Crypterium has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypterium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,797,436 tokens. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.