Crystal Amber Fund (LON:CRS) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS – Get Free Report) was up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 78 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 78 ($0.99). Approximately 200,009 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 96,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.96).

Crystal Amber Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £62.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 354.55 and a quick ratio of 441.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.85.

Crystal Amber Fund Company Profile

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

