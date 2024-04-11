CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.02

Shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
