Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after buying an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 21,025.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after buying an additional 731,697 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,268,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 88.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after buying an additional 274,927 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMI

Cummins Stock Up 0.1 %

CMI stock opened at $302.25 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $304.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.30.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.