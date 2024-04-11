Custom Index Systems LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Travelers Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.81.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $223.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

