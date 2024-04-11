Custom Index Systems LLC Acquires New Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,422 shares of company stock worth $120,553,369 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 1.2 %

Workday stock opened at $270.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

