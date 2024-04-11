Custom Index Systems LLC Acquires Shares of 4,499 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $101.38 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

