Custom Index Systems LLC Buys Shares of 2,065 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $207.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.22 and its 200-day moving average is $172.04. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $212.24.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.11.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

