Custom Index Systems LLC Buys Shares of 7,927 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MGM stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

View Our Latest Research Report on MGM Resorts International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.