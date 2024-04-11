Custom Index Systems LLC Invests $302,000 in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.47.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

