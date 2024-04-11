Custom Index Systems LLC Invests $311,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $216.51 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $218.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.16 and its 200-day moving average is $188.69.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.