Custom Index Systems LLC Invests $420,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in NVR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,658.13 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,211.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7,659.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6,835.70.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $133.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 497.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

