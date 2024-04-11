Custom Index Systems LLC Invests $428,000 in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLCO. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 224.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

