Custom Index Systems LLC Invests $433,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,853 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 398 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Bank of America lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.29 and its 200 day moving average is $131.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

