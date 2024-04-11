Custom Index Systems LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $73.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2337 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

