Custom Index Systems LLC Purchases Shares of 1,614 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD opened at $275.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $196.74 and a fifty-two week high of $275.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PXD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

