Custom Index Systems LLC Takes $347,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.33.

Shares of EPAM opened at $266.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.67. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

