Custom Index Systems LLC Takes $407,000 Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,631,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,539,000 after buying an additional 76,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,969,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,787,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after purchasing an additional 467,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,566,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,481,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,047.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,076 shares of company stock valued at $749,002 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SON. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

SON stock opened at $57.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $55.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

